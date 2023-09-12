Vogue's official YouTube channel dropped a new video for its "Beauty Secrets" series starring Ariana Grande on Tuesday.

The pop artist and R.E.M. beauty visionary made an unexpected, heartfelt confession during the makeup tutorial about her decision to ditch botox and fillers, at least for the time being:

"Full transparency as a beauty person, as I do my lips, I've had a ton of lip filler over the years. And Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so... too much. I just felt like hiding, you know? Didn't expect to get emotional..."

Grande choked up and shed a tear during the touchy subject, but fans are appreciating her vulnerability and bravery to openly discuss a matter that many celebrities tend to avoid.

She also brought up her newly embraced realization that aging is "a beautiful thing,"

"...For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it's not.

Since I stopped getting fillers and Botox — and maybe I'll start again one day, I don't know, to each their own. Whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support. But I know for me, I was just like, 'Oh, I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.' I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper, and I laugh more and more."

Makeup has played a significant role in Grande's life as a child star on Broadway and on Nickelodeon.

"I started doing family theater and community theater in Boca Raton, Florida, when I was, like, 8 years old. I always associated each character I played with a different makeup kit. When I was Annie, I remember using a different blush ... That was always a really fun thing to me."

However, while starring in Victorious, her relationship to cosmetics turned sour because she relied on products in response to criticism to her appearance when she was only 17 years old.

Grande is now learning how to rekindle her relationship with makeup after such negative experiences, and her role as Glinda in the upcoming film version of the musical Wicked has contributed to her progress,

"I am currently, like, half-Glinda. I've been bleaching my eyebrows for a year now."