Grand Canyon Hiker Dies Trying To Hike From South Rim To North Rim In A Day

A hiker died while attempting a grueling 21-mile hike from the South Rim to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon in a single day. The National Park Service said that park rangers received an emergency call on Saturday (September 9) afternoon about a hiker in distress on the North Kaibab Trail about one mile south of Cottonwood Campground.

Bystanders performed CPR on the man, identified as 55-year-old Ranjith Varma, until a helicopter was able to land in the area.

"National Park Service (NPS) search and rescue personnel responded to the call via helicopter. Given the location, specialized helicopter maneuvers were employed to allow rangers to assume care of the hiker, initiating advanced life support efforts. Attempts to resuscitate the hiker were unsuccessful," the agency said in a news release.

According to NBC News, the area where Varma was found is near the end of the rim-to-rim hike, which usually takes between 12 and 15 hours.

Park officials advised people to avoid hiking in the inner rim of the canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the summer due to the extreme heat. During that time, temperatures can soar above 120 degrees in the shade.