House Speaker McCarthy To Endorse Impeachment Inquiry Into President Biden

House Republicans are moving closer toward impeaching President Joe Biden. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to endorse starting an impeachment inquiry into Biden when the GOP committee chairs meet on Thursday (September 14).

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan and House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer will lead the meeting, where the Republicans will lay out the evidence they have gathered to justify impeaching President Biden.

According to Fox News, McCarthy plans to tell House Republicans that an impeachment inquiry is the "next logical step" in their investigation into bribes allegedly given to Biden and his son, Hunter.

An impeachment inquiry would allow House investigators to subpoena bank records and other documents.

"To open an impeachment inquiry is a serious matter, and House Republicans would not take it lightly or use it for political purposes. The American people deserve to be heard on this matter through their elected representatives," McCarthy told Breitbart News in a statement. "That's why, if we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People's House and not through a declaration by one person."

Republicans hope to move forward with the impeachment inquiry by the end of the month.