14-Year-Old Arrested Following Fatal High School Shooting

A 14-year-old student was taken into custody following a fatal shooting at St. Helena College and Career Academy in Louisiana on Tuesday (September 12) afternoon. The school serves students in grades seven through 12.

The shooting occurred as students were being dismissed for the day and left a 16-year-old student dead and two others injured. One of the injured students was in critical condition after being airlifted to the hospital.

A family member of the deceased student identified them as Vernon Gordon, Jr. to WVLA.

Investigators said the gunman, who was not identified due to his age, used a Glock handgun with an extended magazine. A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Officials said that classes and all activities will be canceled until Friday.

"This is such a senseless tragedy, and my prayers go out to the families of all involved and to the St. Helena community that were affected by this tragedy," Sheriff Nathaniel Williams said in a statement posted on Facebook.