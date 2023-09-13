Here's The Top Hospital In Florida

When the time comes to visit a hospital for a procedure or check-up, you're going to want the best service possible. Most Americans want to visit facilities with great patient care, healthcare affordability, specialized doctors, and more.

That's why U.S. News & World Report updated its annual list of the best hospitals. Here's how the reporters determined the rankings:

"Our team of data journalists analyzes millions of hospital visits and admissions to identify the best hospitals in 10 pediatric specialties, 15 adult specialties, and 21 procedures and conditions. We also publish two Honor Rolls, one for children's hospitals and one for all other hospitals, to recognize hospitals that perform exceptionally well across many of these 46 specialties, procedures, and conditions."

The Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville was named Florida's top hospital! Patients overall rated their experience five out of five stars.

Here are the top 10 hospitals in Florida for 2023-24:

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville AdventHealth Orlando (tied for #2) UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville) (tied for #2) Tampa General Hospital Baptist Health Baptist Hospital (Miami) (tied for #5) Sarasota Memorial Hospital (tied for #5) Cleveland Clinic Weston (tied for #7) Orlando Health - Orlando Regional Medical Center (tied for #7) University of Miami Hospital and Clinics - Health Tower Mount Sinai Medical Center (Miami Beach)

Check out the full list on usnews.com.