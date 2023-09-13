Here's The Top Hospital In Washington

When the time comes to visit a hospital for a procedure or check-up, you're going to want the best service possible. Most Americans want to visit facilities with great patient care, healthcare affordability, specialized doctors, and more.

That's why U.S. News & World Report updated its annual list of the best hospitals. Here's how the reporters determined the rankings:

"Our team of data journalists analyzes millions of hospital visits and admissions to identify the best hospitals in 10 pediatric specialties, 15 adult specialties, and 21 procedures and conditions. We also publish two Honor Rolls, one for children's hospitals and one for all other hospitals, to recognize hospitals that perform exceptionally well across many of these 46 specialties, procedures, and conditions."

UW Medicine-University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle was named Washington's top hospital!

Here are the top 6 hospitals in Colorado for 2023-24:

UW Medicine-University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle) Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle) Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital (Spokane) Overlake Medical Center and Clinics (Bellevue) Swedish First Hill Hospital (Seattle) EvergreenHealth Kirkland PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center (tied for #7) Providence Regional Medical Center (Everett) (tied for #7) PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center (Bellingham) UW Medicine-Valley Medical Center (Renton)

Check out the full list on usnews.com.