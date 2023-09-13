Video Shows TV Reporter Groped From Behind During Live Segment

A man was arrested after groping television journalist Isa Balado while she was doing a live report.

The 25-year-old man was arrested "for sexually assaulting a reporter while she was doing a live television show," the Spanish National Police Department confirmed in a post shared on its X account, which included a video of the man being detained. Balado was reporting on a robbery that took place in Madrid when the man approached her and appeared to grab her buttocks.

"Isa, sorry to interrupt, did they just touch your butt?" her Cuatro colleague, Nacho Abad, asked in Spanish from the news station's studio before insisting she put the man on camera.