Man Nabbed For DUI While Riding A Horse With An Open Container Of Alcohol

A California man was busted for a DUI while riding a horse. The California Highway Patrol said that Officer Brackett was on patrol in Merced when he noticed a man riding a horse holding an open container of alcohol.

Officer Brackett stopped the rider, who was not identified, and determined he was impaired by alcohol. In a statement posted on Facebook, the department noted that the rules of the road apply even if you are on horseback.

"It's worth noting that, according to California Vehicle Code 21050, the rules of the road apply to those operating animals on the highway."

After taking the rider into custody, Officer Brackett ensured the horse was returned safely home.

"This incident serves as a reminder that impaired riding, even on a horse, poses risks to both the rider and others on the road. We commend Officer Brackett's dedication to upholding safety standards in all situations," the agency said in the post. "Let's continue to prioritize responsible and sober actions on our roadways."