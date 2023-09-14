Sia To Release First Album In 8 Years: Listen To The First Single

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Sia is back with new music! This week, the singer-songwriter revealed that her 9th studio album is on the way and shared the first single called "Gimme Love." In the opening verse, Sia sings: "You don't wanna dance with me/ But, babe, that's what I need/ Please now, just this once/ Dance, babe, dance, baby/ You don't wanna sing with me/ But, babe, that's what I need/ Please now, just this once."

On Wednesday, September 13th, Sia took to Instagram to announce the release of her first solo pop album in eight years, Reasonable Woman. "No ifs, and or bows about it 🎀 Sia's new album 'Reasonable Woman' is out everywhere this spring!" Sia wrote in a post, showing off the album's cover art which features a woman in an orange standing by a pool but her head, feet, and hands are covered by shades of white, gray, and black.

Reasonable Woman marks Sia's first solo pop album since 2016's This Is Acting, which featured songs she wrote for other artists that were never released. The singles from the LP included "Cheap Thrils," "The Greatest," and "Unstoppable." Sia then returned with a holiday-themed album Everyday Is Christmas in 2017 and in 2021 she released the soundtrack album for her directorial debut Music.

An exact release date for Reasonable Woman has yet to be announced but Sia confirmed that the album would be out sometime in the the spring of 2024.

