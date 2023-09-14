Stone Temple Pilots, R.E.M., Hole And More Announce Special '90s Reissues

National Album Day is coming up on October 14, and this year the annual event is spotlighting the '90s with a bunch of reissues including Hole's 1994 sophomore album Live Through This, R.E.M.'s 1992 release Automatic For The People and two Stone Temple Pilots records: their 1992 debut Core and it's follow-up,1994's Purple.

See a full list of National Album Day reissues below

808 state – ‘ex:el’ (2LP)

Ace Of Base – ‘Happy Nation’ (Picture Disc Vinyl)

Babybird – ‘Ugly Beautiful’ (2LP)

Belinda Carlisle – ‘Live Your Life Be Free’ (Picture Disc Vinyl)

Blur – ‘Modern Life Is Rubbish’ (2LP Transparent Orange Vinyl)

Bob Dylan – ‘Time Out Of Mind’ (2LP Clear Gold Vinyl)

Catatonia – ‘International Velvet’ (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Dannii – ‘Girl’ (2XLP / 4CD Box Set)

Dinosaur Jr. – ‘Where You Been’ (Limited Edition Double Splatter Vinyl)

Duster – ‘Stratosphere’ (25th Anniversary Edition) (1LP Clear & Black Splatter Vinyl)

Eternal – ‘Always And Forever’ (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Fatboy Slim – ‘You’ve Come A Long Way Baby’ (2LP Half-Speed Remaster)

Gabrielle – ‘Rise’ (1LP)

Garbage – ‘Version 2.0’ (2LP Blue Colour Vinyl)

Ginuwine – ‘The Bachelor’ (2LP Red Vinyl)

Hole – ‘Live Through This’ (1LP)

Idlewild – ‘Captain’ (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

James – ‘Laid’ (2LP)

James – ‘Gold Mother’ (2LP)

Jeff Buckley – ‘Grace’ (1LP Lilac Wine Vinyl)

Leftfield – ‘Leftism’ (2LP White & Black Marbled Vinyl)

Lighthouse Family – ‘Ocean Drive’

Marc Almond – ‘Tenement Symphony’ (2LP / Deluxe 6CD/DVD)

Melanie C – ‘Northern Star’ (1LP)

Nas – ‘It Was Written’ (2LP Gold & Black Vinyl)

Neneh Cherry – ‘Man’ (1LP)

Paul Weller – ‘Wild Wood’ (1LP)

REM – ‘Automatic For The People’ (1LP Yellow Vinyl)

Robert Miles – ‘Dreamland’ (2LP)

S Club – ‘S Club’ (1LP)

Shola Ama – ‘Much Love’ (2LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Simply Red – ‘Blue’ (1LP Blue Vinyl)

Siouxsie – ‘The Rapture’ (2LP)

Songs: Ohia – ‘Songs: Ohia’ (Colour Vinyl)

Songs: Ohia – ‘Axxess & Ace’ (Colour Vinyl)

Stereophonics – ‘Performance & Cocktails’ (1LP)

Stone Temple Pilots – ‘Purple’ (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Stone Temple Pilots – ‘Core’ (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Teenage Fanclub – ‘Bandwagonesque’ (1LP Transparent Yellow Vinyl)

The Corrs – ‘Forgiven, Not Forgotten’ (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

The Cranberries – ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?’ (1LP)

Tricky – ‘Maxinquaye’ (3LP, 1LP & 2CD)

Various Artists – ‘The Virgin Suicides (Music From The Motion Picture)’ (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Various Artists – ‘HELP’ (12”)

Various/V4 Visions – ‘V4 Visions: Of Love & Androids’ (2LP Clear Smoke Vinyl)

Wu-Tang Clan – ‘Enter The Wu Tang (36 Chambers)’ (1LP Gold Marbled Vinyl)