Toxic Smoke From Explosion At Rail Yard Forces Evacuations

People living within a four-mile radius of the Union Pacific Bailey Train Yard in North Platte, Nebraska, were ordered to evacuate their homes after an explosion rocked the rail yard on Thursday (September 14).

Union Pacific said that one of the containers at the train yard exploded, and the fire spread to several other cars. One of the cars contained a hazardous material, creating a thick plume of toxic, black smoke as it burned.

"One of the containers involved in the incident contains perchloric acid, a hazardous material, used for a number of things, including food, drug and biocidal products, as well as explosives," Union Pacific said in a press release.

The rail company said that there were no reports of injuries and that employees at the train yard were safely evacuated.

According to KHGI, officials are warning that additional evacuations may be necessary based on the direction of the wind.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the explosion.