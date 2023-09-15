2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival: How To Watch

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival is almost here, and some of the biggest stars in music are coming together to make music history on September 22nd and 23rd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Throughout the weekend, this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival will feature performances from its star-studded lineup, including Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Travis Scott and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the annual music mega event will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

Each night will also be kicked off with two very special pre-show performances by Agnez Mo and Paul Cauthen. Agnez Mo will get the party started on Friday, September 22nd, while Cauthen will share his pre-show performance on Saturday, September 23rd. Bakar will also be taking over the stage at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, September 22nd during the M&M’s Spotlight performance.

If you can't make it to Vegas this year, fans will be able to watch each night of the iHeartRadio Music Festival via Hulu, the Official Stream Destination. Performances will be livestreamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost, and highlights will be available on-demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event. The festival will also be broadcast live via iHeartRadio stations across the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.

This is one show you won't want to miss!