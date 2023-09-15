Judge Temporarily Halts New York Civil Fraud Trial Against Donald Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud lawsuit against former president Donald Trump and his eldest sons, and the Trump Organization has been put on hold while a five-judge panel reviews a lawsuit filed by Trump against James and the judge overseeing the trial.

The lawsuit argues that James and Justice Arthur Engoron defied a court order to narrow the scope of the lawsuit based on the statute of limitations.

The trial could still begin on October 2, depending on how the five-judge panel rules.

James sued Trump and his family business, claiming he artificially inflated the value of real estate holdings by as much as $3.6 billion to get better terms on loans and insurance. She is seeking a $250 million fine and wants to bar Trump and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, from running the Trump Organization.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and wants the charges tossed out of court.