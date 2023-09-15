Mysterious Beam Of Light Seen In Arizona Sky Believed To Be UFO

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 15, 2023

Ufo at night
Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday night, bewildered Arizonans reported a peculiar sight streaking across the sky, sparking UFO speculations. The sightings were primarily spotted across the Phoenix region.

Concerned locals began contacting news resource Arizona’s Family with messages about the strange discovery just before 8 p.m., pondering whether it might be a SpaceX satellite. However, while that was not the case, the truth wasn't too far off.

The celestial spectacle was, in fact, a product of the aerospace industry linked to the Alpha rocket's launch from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This rocket was manufactured by Firefly Aerospace, a company originating from Texas, as part of a mission undertaken for the U.S. Space Force, a vital arm and the latest addition of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The particular mission witnessed bears the name "VICTUS NOX," a Latin phrase translating to "conquer the night," signifying its mission to navigate and conquer the darkness of space.

While the initial sightings might have frightened some, the truth behind the luminous phenomenon was firmly rooted in earthly activities, reminding people that even the most mystifying lights in the sky can often be explained by our own human endeavors in the vast and evolving realm of space exploration.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.