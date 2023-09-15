Texas Woman’s University is embarking on a groundbreaking endeavor, constructing a cutting-edge health sciences center to address critical gaps in the healthcare workforce.

Valued at $107 million, this state-of-the-art facility will enhance educational programs for students pursuing healthcare careers, boost the number of professionals in high-demand health fields and provide vital healthcare services to underserved rural areas in North Texas.

Spanning 136,000 square feet on seven acres near Parliament Village, this facility primarily caters to allied healthcare disciplines like nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy, emphasizing the preparation of students for service in rural settings.

Carine Feyten, Texas Woman’s Chancellor, expressed enthusiasm about meeting the region's needs due to explosive population growth, especially in rural areas. Denton County, characterized by rural communities, will benefit greatly from this initiative.

The center will house state-of-the-art labs, classrooms, collaborative spaces, outdoor clinic sites and a teaching kitchen. It will also host community healthcare clinics and training areas.

This project stems from a 2021 proposal to state lawmakers, securing $100 million in funding during a special legislative session, recognizing the pressing need for such facilities.

In addition to addressing workforce shortages post-pandemic, the center aims to graduate 30% more nursing and healthcare professionals, fostering collaboration among the university’s five colleges.

Scheduled for completion in summer 2025, with an opening in fall 2025, this venture aligns with TWU’s $125 million fundraising campaign, Dream Big, supporting growth and leadership development across various fields. Over $103 million has already been raised, affirming its transformative impact.