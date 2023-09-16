Armed Man Posing As U.S. Marshall Arrested At RFK Jr. Campaign Event

A man armed with a loaded gun was arrested outside of a campaign event for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Los Angeles. In a post on X, Kennedy said that the suspect, 44-year-old Adrian Aispuro, was armed with two pistols, had spare magazines, and a fake U.S. Marshall badge.

Aispuro claimed he was a member of Kennedy's security detail. Members of Kennedy's security detail, which was provided by Gavin de Becker and Associates, quickly identified the man and cornered him until officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived.

Authorities said that Aispuro was taken to Wilshire Station, where it was determined that the LAPD would handle the case instead of the FBI. Officials did not say what charges Aispuro was facing.

Aispuro never pulled out his guns or made any threats. Officials have not said why he showed up to the event armed.

In Kennedy's post, he also called out the Biden administration for refusing to grant him Secret Service protection. He formally requested protection in July but was denied. He reapplied for Secret Service protection and is still waiting for an answer from the Department of Homeland Security.

"I'm still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection. I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection," Kennedy said.