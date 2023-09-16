Armed Man Posing As U.S. Marshall Arrested At RFK Jr. Campaign Event

By Bill Galluccio

September 16, 2023

Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month In Los Angeles
Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A man armed with a loaded gun was arrested outside of a campaign event for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Los Angeles. In a post on X, Kennedy said that the suspect, 44-year-old Adrian Aispuro, was armed with two pistols, had spare magazines, and a fake U.S. Marshall badge.

Aispuro claimed he was a member of Kennedy's security detail. Members of Kennedy's security detail, which was provided by Gavin de Becker and Associates, quickly identified the man and cornered him until officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived.

Authorities said that Aispuro was taken to Wilshire Station, where it was determined that the LAPD would handle the case instead of the FBI. Officials did not say what charges Aispuro was facing.

Aispuro never pulled out his guns or made any threats. Officials have not said why he showed up to the event armed.

In Kennedy's post, he also called out the Biden administration for refusing to grant him Secret Service protection. He formally requested protection in July but was denied. He reapplied for Secret Service protection and is still waiting for an answer from the Department of Homeland Security.

"I'm still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection. I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection," Kennedy said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.