Halle Berry Calls Out Drake On Social Media

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 16, 2023

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Halle Berry publicly expressed her displeasure with the original cover art for Drake and SZA's latest single, "Slime You Out," which featured a photo of her getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Taking to Instagram, Berry shared a quote, "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy... even if you're a woman!"

Many assumed this was in reference to the unauthorized use of her image for the single's cover art. An Instagram user questioned her about it, and Berry responded, stating that Drake hadn't sought her permission to use the picture and expressing her disappointment in him.

Berry emphasized her stance, clarifying, "Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on."

However, it was pointed out on X, formerly Twitter, that Berry didn't have the rights to the image. It is photographer Christopher Polk who owns it. The cover art featuring Berry covered in slime was only a teaser, as the official streaming platforms used a different image of his son Adonis Graham's viral dog picture.

Drake offered fans in Dallas an exclusive preview of the song during his "It's All a Blur Tour" with 21 Savage before its release.

Drake
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.