Halle Berry publicly expressed her displeasure with the original cover art for Drake and SZA's latest single, "Slime You Out," which featured a photo of her getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Taking to Instagram, Berry shared a quote, "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy... even if you're a woman!"

Many assumed this was in reference to the unauthorized use of her image for the single's cover art. An Instagram user questioned her about it, and Berry responded, stating that Drake hadn't sought her permission to use the picture and expressing her disappointment in him.

Berry emphasized her stance, clarifying, "Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on."

However, it was pointed out on X, formerly Twitter, that Berry didn't have the rights to the image. It is photographer Christopher Polk who owns it. The cover art featuring Berry covered in slime was only a teaser, as the official streaming platforms used a different image of his son Adonis Graham's viral dog picture.

Drake offered fans in Dallas an exclusive preview of the song during his "It's All a Blur Tour" with 21 Savage before its release.