Lili Reinhart Gets Candid About Body Image Struggles

Believe it or not, even celebrities like Lili Reinhart grapple with issues of representation and body image.

On September 14, the actress expressed her frustration with the lack of representation of "average-sized" bodies, particularly arms, in mainstream media. She lamented the mental energy she spent worrying about her body and how her body dysmorphia had been triggered by the glorification of extremely thin arms, which she believed could only be attained by adolescents.

Reinhart's statement coincided with the conclusion of New York Fashion Week, highlighting the ongoing issue of diversity in the fashion industry. The pressure for women to conform to unrealistic beauty standards is pervasive, spanning industries and generations. She acknowledged the detrimental impact of the media's fixation on one narrow body size and shape deemed acceptable.

Having entered the entertainment industry at a young age, Reinhart has candidly shared how Hollywood influenced her body image. She now uses her platform to advocate for realistic and inclusive representation, recognizing the power of solidarity in addressing these issues.

Reinhart acknowledged that she may not have all the answers but emphasized the importance of open dialogue to bring about meaningful change and let other women know they are not alone in their struggles.