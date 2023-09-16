'Soldiers of Christ' Arrested For The Torture And Murder Of Woman

Authorities in Georgia arrested six people, who call themselves "Soldiers of Christ," in connection with the torture and murder of a woman found in the trunk of a car.

Authorities identified five of the suspects as Eric Hyun, 26; Gawom Lee, 26; Joonho Lee, 26; Hyunji Lee, 25; and Juoonhyum Lee, 22. The sixth suspect was not identified because they are 15.

All six suspects were charged with felony murder, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of another.

Authorities said the group lured the woman to move from South Korea to Georiga to join their religious group. When the woman, who was in her 20s or 30s, arrived in the United States, she was subject to several weeks of torture before she died.

The woman is believed to have died sometime in late August but was not found until Tuesday (September 12). Police said that a relative of one of the suspects found the woman's body in the trunk of a car parked in a shopping center parking lot. Her body was burned and wrapped in a blanket.

"Apparently, the victim was subjected to beatings, malnourishment -- which subsequently resulted in what the medical examiner's office believes was the cause of her death," Cpl. Juan Madiedo, a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department, said during a press briefing.