58,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Over Possible E. Coli Contamination

By Bill Galluccio

September 18, 2023

Ground beef im market display
Photo: gerenme / iStock / Getty Images

Green Bay Dressed Beef, LCC is recalling over 58,000 pounds of raw ground beef after a sample tested positive for Shiga toxin-producing E.coli.

The United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the ground beef was sold in ten-pound tubes that were shipped to distributors in Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio.

The recall includes the following products:

  • Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19" with lot code D123226026
  • Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027
  • Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027

There have been no confirmed reports of people contracting E. coli.

Most people infected with E. coli experience diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover within a week, but some people can develop more severe symptoms, including kidney failure.

