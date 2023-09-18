58,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Over Possible E. Coli Contamination
By Bill Galluccio
September 18, 2023
Photo: gerenme / iStock / Getty Images
Green Bay Dressed Beef, LCC is recalling over 58,000 pounds of raw ground beef after a sample tested positive for Shiga toxin-producing E.coli.
The United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the ground beef was sold in ten-pound tubes that were shipped to distributors in Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio.
The recall includes the following products:
- Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19" with lot code D123226026
- Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027
- Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027
There have been no confirmed reports of people contracting E. coli.
Most people infected with E. coli experience diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover within a week, but some people can develop more severe symptoms, including kidney failure.