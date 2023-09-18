702 Singer Irish Grinstead Passes Away At 43

"She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace," she continued. "That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family."



Last December, 702 announced that Irish took a break from the group to focus on her health, however, no other details were provided. Irish, LaMisha and Kameelah Williams released their debut single "Steelo" featuring Missy Elliott in 1996, which appeared on their first album No Doubt. An updated version of the record appeared as the theme song for Nickelodeon's "Cousin Skeeter" in 1998. A year later, the trio released their most popular song to date, "Where My Girls At" The song soared to the top of the charts leading into the new millennium. The Las Vegas-based trio released their final album Star in 2003.



Rest in peace, Irish Grinstead.