American Prisoners Returning Home Following Prisoner Exchange With Iran

By Bill Galluccio

September 18, 2023

Iran - Iranian Flag USA Flag with No Texture
Photo: Matt Anderson Photography / Moment / Getty Images

The White House announced that five American prisoners have been freed by Iran and are on their way back to the United States. In exchange for the prisoners, the U.S. released five Iranian prisoners and agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in oil revenue.

The freed U.S. citizens include Siamak NamaziMorad TahbazEmad Shargi, and two others who wished to remain anonymous. Namazi's mother and Tahbaz's wife were also allowed to leave Iran as part of the deal.

The Iranian prisoners who will be freed were identified as Kaveh Lotfolah AfrasiabiMehrdad AnsariAmin HasanzadehReza Sarhangpour Kafrani, and Kambiz Attar Kashani. They were all convicted of non-violent crimes. Two of the prisoners will return to Iran, one will relocate to Qatar, and the other two will remain in the United States.

U.S. officials have vowed that Iran will only be allowed to use the $6 billion for certain things, like purchasing food and medicine.

"These are Iranian funds, payments made by South Korea to Iran for purchases of oil years ago, including during the last administration," an official told The Hill. "These funds will be available only for transactions for humanitarian goods with vetted third-party non-Iranian vendors."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.