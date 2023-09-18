Brandon Casey Of Jagged Edge Shows Horrific Photo Of Recent Car Crash

"Thanku Father I kno I wouldn’t b here without ur grace and mercy I’ll prolly never be the same but I’m so grateful I’m here Thanku Jesus !!!!" he continued.



In the comments, his twin brother Brian Casey wished him well and Jermaine Dupri expressed how blessed he was to receive a text back from him after the accident. Pleasure P, Kandi Burruss, Jazze Pha, Pastor Troy and Mike Bivens all left encouraging comments for Casey.



"I texted you and you texted me right back, I love you and you gon be good," Dupri wrote.



"Im praying 🙏🏽 Believing that miraculous healing ❤️‍🩹 is already underway," Jazze Pha wrote. "God is already at work on you brother and your trust & acknowledgment of Him is what will bring you through in Hiz Name we pray 🙏🏽 🙌🏽"



Jagged Edge are set to appear at the So So Def 30th anniversary festival at the top of October. Once he recovers, he'll be able to join his brothers on the stage along with other acts like Da Brat, Anthony Hamilton, Bow Wow and more.