We are well into 2023's National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated from September 15th through October 15th. Starting off with the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua on September 15th, the 30-day period also celebrates Mexico's independence day (September 16th) and Chile's independence day (September 18th). Since it was expanded from Hispanic Heritage Week to a full 30 days in 1988, the country has come together to celebrate the histories, cultures, and countless contributions of American citizens whose ancestors hail from Mexico, Spain, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. This, of course, includes music, and we're lucky to be living in a time when Latin music is being celebrated in America's mainstream pop culture sphere like never before.

To help you celebrate Hispanic heritage this month and beyond, we've compiled a playlist of music from some of the most beloved Latinx artists making pop music today! For more information on the complex history of Hispanic Heritage Month, check out this article. And don't forget to check out iHeartRadio's 2023 Fiesta Latina on Saturday, October 21st!