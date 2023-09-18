Ohio City Named One Of America's 'Best Value' Cities

Big city living — complete with entertainment, attractions and incredible restaurants — doesn't have to come with a big price tag. In fact, a city in Ohio was chosen one of the "best value" cities in the country.

Cheapism compiled a list of the American cities with the "best value," based on answers on the Reddit thread r/PovertyFinance, that offer the best "bang for your buck." Many can be found in the Midwest, and one is even located in Ohio. According to the site:

"All of these underrated metros offer a cheaper cost of living than the U.S. average, and yet many of them boast big-city amenities: good jobs, top-rated universities, arts, and culture."

The Ohio city among the best value cities in the country is Cleveland. This city along Lake Erie with a population around 370,000 has an average one-bedroom apartment price of $770 and has lots of fun and even free activities to keep you entertained.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Cleveland also has its fair share of fans on Reddit, where locals praised the mid-sized city for its cheap housing, abundance of free activities, and lakeside beaches. But the city isn't without its problems. One Cleveland local writes that crime, racism, and the city's drivers are all downsides, though they ultimately like the city. It's 'nice,' they add, but also 'complicated.'"

These are the nine destinations chosen as the "best value" cities in the country:

Rochester, Minnesota

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Detroit, Michigan

Kansas City, Missouri

Indianapolis, Indiana

Greensboro, North Carolina

St. Louis, Missouri

Peoria, Illinois

Cleveland, Ohio

Check out Cheapism's full report to read up on more "best value" cities.