Ohio City Named One Of America's 'Best Value' Cities

By Sarah Tate

September 20, 2023

Photo: joe daniel price/Moment/Getty Images

Big city living — complete with entertainment, attractions and incredible restaurantsdoesn't have to come with a big price tag. In fact, a city in Ohio was chosen one of the "best value" cities in the country.

Cheapism compiled a list of the American cities with the "best value," based on answers on the Reddit thread r/PovertyFinance, that offer the best "bang for your buck." Many can be found in the Midwest, and one is even located in Ohio. According to the site:

"All of these underrated metros offer a cheaper cost of living than the U.S. average, and yet many of them boast big-city amenities: good jobs, top-rated universities, arts, and culture."

The Ohio city among the best value cities in the country is Cleveland. This city along Lake Erie with a population around 370,000 has an average one-bedroom apartment price of $770 and has lots of fun and even free activities to keep you entertained.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Cleveland also has its fair share of fans on Reddit, where locals praised the mid-sized city for its cheap housing, abundance of free activities, and lakeside beaches. But the city isn't without its problems. One Cleveland local writes that crime, racism, and the city's drivers are all downsides, though they ultimately like the city. It's 'nice,' they add, but also 'complicated.'"

These are the nine destinations chosen as the "best value" cities in the country:

  • Rochester, Minnesota
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Detroit, Michigan
  • Kansas City, Missouri
  • Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Greensboro, North Carolina
  • St. Louis, Missouri
  • Peoria, Illinois
  • Cleveland, Ohio

Check out Cheapism's full report to read up on more "best value" cities.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.