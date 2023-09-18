'Person Of Interest' In Fatal Shooting Of L.A. Sheriff's Deputy In Custody

Authorities in California have arrested a "person of interest" in connection with the fatal shooting of Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.

Clinkunbroomer was sitting at an intersection in Palmdale on Saturday (September 16) when a dark-colored 2006 to 2012 Toyota Corolla pulled up alongside his patrol car. A person inside the vehicle opened fire on Clinkunbroomer as the driver sped away.

A bystander saw the injured deputy slumped over in his patrol car outside of the Palmdale Sheriff's Station and ran inside to get help. Clinkunbroomer was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials believe Clinkunbroomer was targeted but have not provided any details about why.

"I want to let to our community know Deputy Clinkunbroomer left his family tonight to serve our community. He laid everything on the line to serve us. He wore a uniform just like other @LASDHQ deputies wear, driving in a police car, and he was senselessly murdered tonight," Sheriff Robert Luna wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.