'Person Of Interest' In Fatal Shooting Of L.A. Sheriff's Deputy In Custody

By Bill Galluccio

September 18, 2023

Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer
Photo: Los Angeles Sheriff's Office

Authorities in California have arrested a "person of interest" in connection with the fatal shooting of Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.

Clinkunbroomer was sitting at an intersection in Palmdale on Saturday (September 16) when a dark-colored 2006 to 2012 Toyota Corolla pulled up alongside his patrol car. A person inside the vehicle opened fire on Clinkunbroomer as the driver sped away.

A bystander saw the injured deputy slumped over in his patrol car outside of the Palmdale Sheriff's Station and ran inside to get help. Clinkunbroomer was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials believe Clinkunbroomer was targeted but have not provided any details about why.

"I want to let to our community know Deputy Clinkunbroomer left his family tonight to serve our community. He laid everything on the line to serve us. He wore a uniform just like other @LASDHQ deputies wear, driving in a police car, and he was senselessly murdered tonight," Sheriff Robert Luna wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.