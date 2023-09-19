6ix9ine Denies Rumor That He Paid Kodak Black $1 Million For Collaboration

“There’s a whole company called Fume, right?” he explained. “There’s whole videos, pictures, bank statements... like literally, there’s videos online of this company saying, ‘Listen, this is a collab song for our vapes,’ right"



“They’re holding a check, taking a picture with him," he continued. "It’s everywhere, right, and they’re like, ‘Yo, 6ix9ine paid a million dollars for Kodak. No, it was their song, right? It was their song, they paid the million dollars.”



The song was released back in July and was swiftly met with harsh criticism from fans and other artists alike. Boosie Badazz, who was a fan of 'Yak, went all the way in on the Florida native for working with 6ix9ine. However, 6ix9ine's manager Wack 100 defended the collaboration and said Kodak received $1 million for his time.



“That n***a Yak f**ked me up,” he said during his recent Instagram Live session. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes f**ked up right now. I know the state of Florida f**ked up right now. This n***a ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles. Damn. Thought that little n***a wasn’t like that, bro. n***a ain’t no street n***a, at all. Damn. F**ked me up.”



For what it's worth, Kodak Black has since removed all traces of the collaboration from his Instagram page.

