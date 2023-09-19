Bears Ransack Krispy Kreme Truck After Driver Left The Door Open

By Bill Galluccio

September 19, 2023

Krispy Kreme Revenue Jumps Over 15 Percent In First Quarter
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A mama bear and her cub had a donut feast in Alaska last week. In a Facebook post, Krispy Kreme Alaska said that a delivery driver was doing his rounds at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in north Anchorage when he left the back door of the van open as he delivered the donuts.

That allowed the mama bear and her cub to sneak inside the truck and feast on the donuts inside.

The bears spent about 20 minutes inside the delivery van, chowing down on the freshly baked donuts. According to the Washington Postthe bears ate about three dozen donuts and 100 donut holes.

Base security was called to the scene and used sirens to get the bears to come out of the truck. After lingering around the area for a few minutes, the bears finally ran back into the woods.

"One of our brave delivery drivers managed to capture this incredible moment on camera. It's a reminder that our donuts are loved by everyone, even the wildlife!"

🐻🍩 UnBEARlievable Krispy Kreme ALASKA Moment! 🍩🐻 This morning, our Krispy Kreme Alaska Delivery van had some unexpected...

Posted by Krispy Kreme Alaska on Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.