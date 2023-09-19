Little Brother Returns With First Pair Of New Songs In Four Years

“We wanted to bless our fans with new music to show them we’re not leaning on nostalgia," Phonte said in a statement. "After 20 years in the game, we’re still hungry and actively working to improve our craft.”



“We hear and see the requests for new music," Pooh said. "We felt it was time. Time to show our minds are still sharp and we’re only getting sharper.”



The pair of songs is the duo's first release since 2019 when they dropped their surprise comeback project May The Lord Watch. Their fifth studio album contains 15 tracks produced by Khrysis, Nottz, Black Milk and more. It was the first project they released after they reunited as a duo following a nine-year hiatus.



Listen to Little Brother's two new songs below.