Little Brother Returns With First Pair Of New Songs In Four Years
By Tony M. Centeno
September 19, 2023
Rapper Big Pooh and Phonte are back with some brand new music.
On Tuesday, September 19, Little Brother released two new singles "Wish Me Well" and "Glory Glory" via Imagine Nation Music / For Members Only / EMPIRE. Produced by Deonis "Pumah" Cook and Conductor Williams, Pooh and Phonte serve up smooth bars on both records.
"I rearranged the whole clip for a grip, no discounts, Once it hit, quietly dismount," Pooh raps on "Glory Glory." "This is full circle, or evolution, However you see it, just know we cutting through all pollution/Pooh and 'Te mix it up, that's an ill solution, Add Conductor, it's a revolution/Now we televised."
“We wanted to bless our fans with new music to show them we’re not leaning on nostalgia," Phonte said in a statement. "After 20 years in the game, we’re still hungry and actively working to improve our craft.”
“We hear and see the requests for new music," Pooh said. "We felt it was time. Time to show our minds are still sharp and we’re only getting sharper.”
The pair of songs is the duo's first release since 2019 when they dropped their surprise comeback project May The Lord Watch. Their fifth studio album contains 15 tracks produced by Khrysis, Nottz, Black Milk and more. It was the first project they released after they reunited as a duo following a nine-year hiatus.
Listen to Little Brother's two new songs below.