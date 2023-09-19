Little Brother Returns With First Pair Of New Songs In Four Years

By Tony M. Centeno

September 19, 2023

Little Brother
Photo: Antoine Lyers

Rapper Big Pooh and Phonte are back with some brand new music.

On Tuesday, September 19, Little Brother released two new singles "Wish Me Well" and "Glory Glory" via Imagine Nation Music / For Members Only / EMPIRE. Produced by Deonis "Pumah" Cook and Conductor Williams, Pooh and Phonte serve up smooth bars on both records.

"I rearranged the whole clip for a grip, no discounts, Once it hit, quietly dismount," Pooh raps on "Glory Glory." "This is full circle, or evolution, However you see it, just know we cutting through all pollution/Pooh and 'Te mix it up, that's an ill solution, Add Conductor, it's a revolution/Now we televised."

“We wanted to bless our fans with new music to show them we’re not leaning on nostalgia," Phonte said in a statement. "After 20 years in the game, we’re still hungry and actively working to improve our craft.”

“We hear and see the requests for new music," Pooh said. "We felt it was time. Time to show our minds are still sharp and we’re only getting sharper.”

The pair of songs is the duo's first release since 2019 when they dropped their surprise comeback project May The Lord Watch. Their fifth studio album contains 15 tracks produced by Khrysis, Nottz, Black Milk and more. It was the first project they released after they reunited as a duo following a nine-year hiatus.

Listen to Little Brother's two new songs below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.