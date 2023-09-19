Missing F-35 Stealth Fighter Jet Crash Site Found In South Carolina

By Bill Galluccio

September 19, 2023

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II stealth multirole combat aircraft
Photo: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial / Getty Images

Authorities have located a debris field for a missing F-35 stealth fighter jet in South Carolina. The plane went missing on Sunday (September 17) after a "mishap" caused the pilot to eject from the aircraft while it was on autopilot.

The pilot was taken to a medical center and remains in stable condition.

Officials said that the fighter jet continued flying after the pilot ejected and asked the public for help locating it as they searched around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion for signs of the stealth craft.

Officials found the debris field from the plane in Williamsburg County, not far from the lakes. Recovery crews are heading to the crash site, which is about 80 miles north of Joint Base Charleston.

Investigators have not said what caused the pilot to eject from the fighter jet.

After the mishap, all Marine Corps aircraft were grounded for two days so that units could "discuss aviation safety matters and best practices."

"During the safety stand down, aviation commanders will lead discussions with their Marines focusing on the fundamentals of safe flight operations, ground safety, maintenance and flight procedures, and maintaining combat readiness," the Pentagon said in a statement.

