WATCH: Carjackers Steal Aston Martin As Man Pulls Into His Garage

Shocking video captured the moment two masked men stormed into a garage and attacked a Connecticut man before stealing his Aston Martin on Sunday (September 17). The owner can be seen pleading with the men as they pull him out of the driver's seat and slam him to the floor.

"Stella, call the police," the man can be heard screaming as he tries to stop them from driving away. The video ends as one of the men starts attacking the homeowner again.

On Tuesday, the Westport Police Department announced that two people, 39-year-old Derrick McGill, and an unidentified 16-year-old, were taken into custody in connection with the brazen assault and carjacking.

According to the CT Post, McGill was charged with multiple crimes, including four counts of first-degree larceny and one count each of operating a chop shop, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, and conspiracy to operate a chop shop.

During a search of MGill's garage, officers found several vehicles reported stolen in other states.

The 16-year-old was charged with first-degree strangulation, robbery by carjacking, first-degree burglary, attempted first-degree larceny of a motor vehicle, and third-degree assault.

"By utilizing technology, inter-departmental cooperation, and good old fashioned police work, the Detective Bureau, in concert with Bridgeport Auto-theft Task Force, was able to make rapid progress in this investigation which resulted in the arrest of one of the suspects less than 36 hours after the incident occurred," Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas said.