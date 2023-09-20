The-Dream Returns With New Song On His 45th Birthday

“Today marks another step in becoming more than a singular music entity as I bid a great farewell to the amazing Warner Chappell Music Publishing company,” Nash said. “I have faith that as I depart, I’m someone who has been seen as a beacon of hard work and as an ally to self-contained creatives. Today will start the pursuit of a more complete ideal in all Art forms, beyond just the business of music, and recreate a standard in the independence of artistic expression through business.”



“I’m blessed having learned this one thing more than all — Betting and believing in yourself is hard, but always worth it overtime," he continued. "My philosophy has and will not change, it’s only gotten stronger of what it has been throughout my career. I’m heading into the future with the absolute idea to always — Take less capital and bet on the work over time — that will create even more success and ownership prowess decades into the future.”



The-Dream has been with Warner/Chappell Music for quite some time. Back in 2014, the publishing company extended their publishing agreement. Based off his latest joint, it sounds like a new era of The-Dream has arrived. Listen to his new song below.