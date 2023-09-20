Venomous Snake Bites Amazon Delivery Driver Outside Florida Home

An Amazon delivery driver was rushed to the hospital after a venomous snake bit her while she was dropping off a package in South Florida. The Marin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Monday evening (September 18) in Palm City, which is nearly 40 miles north of West Palm Beach.

Deputies claim the driver walked up to the door and was setting down the package when an eastern diamondback rattlesnake bit her on the back of the leg. The driver "immediately became ill" but managed to call 911, according to authorities.

Paramedics transported her to a local hospital for treatment. A MCSO spokesperson said the driver was listed in serious but stable condition on Tuesday (September 19).

"Easter Diamondbacks are highly venomous snakes and are very common to this area," the sheriff's office wrote. They also shared a picture of the suspected snake but didn't say what happened to the dangerous creature after the bite.

Amazon spokesperson Branden Baribeau issued a statement to NBC News following the incident:

"Our thoughts are with the driver and we hope for a full recovery after this frightening incident. Together, with the Delivery Service Partner, we're looking into the circumstances surrounding this incident and continue to make sure that drivers understand they should not complete a delivery if they feel unsafe."

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, eastern diamondbacks are the largest snake species in North America, averaging from three to six feet in length. When coiled, they can "strike up to two-thirds its body length to inject its prey with venom."