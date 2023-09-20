Video Shows Cavs President Struggling With Sobriety Test During Arrest
By Jason Hall
September 20, 2023
A newly released video shows Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman struggling during a field sobriety test that resulted in an operating a vehicle while intoxicated charge over the weekend.
The police dashcam footage, which was obtained and shared by WKYC on Tuesday (September 19), shows Altman, 41, attempt the walk-and-turn, one-leg stand and eye tests last Friday (September 15), hours before his 41st birthday. Police pulled over Altman's 2022 Lexus for a traffic violation, with the officer claiming he "almost caused an accident."
The executive, who specifically mentioned working for the Cavs in the footage, appeared to struggle through his tests -- which included claiming that the officer at the scene was hindering his performance -- and refused a breathalyzer before being handcuffed at around 9:00 p.m., hours before his 41st birthday on Saturday (September 20). Police claimed Altman showed signs of impairment during the traffic stop.
Altman, a former assistant coach at Amhert, Southern Illinois and Columbia, initially joined the Cavaliers front office in 2012, having served as director of pro personnel during the team's 2015-16 NBA championship season before being promoted to assistant general manager for the 2016-17 season and general manager in July 2017. Notable moves made during Altman's tenure include acquiring All-Star point guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz last offseason, as well as selecting All-Star guard Darius Garland at No. 5 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, swingman Isaac Okoro at No. 5 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft and big man Evan Mobley at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.