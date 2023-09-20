Video Shows Cavs President Struggling With Sobriety Test During Arrest

A newly released video shows Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman struggling during a field sobriety test that resulted in an operating a vehicle while intoxicated charge over the weekend.

The police dashcam footage, which was obtained and shared by WKYC on Tuesday (September 19), shows Altman, 41, attempt the walk-and-turn, one-leg stand and eye tests last Friday (September 15), hours before his 41st birthday. Police pulled over Altman's 2022 Lexus for a traffic violation, with the officer claiming he "almost caused an accident."

The executive, who specifically mentioned working for the Cavs in the footage, appeared to struggle through his tests -- which included claiming that the officer at the scene was hindering his performance -- and refused a breathalyzer before being handcuffed at around 9:00 p.m., hours before his 41st birthday on Saturday (September 20). Police claimed Altman showed signs of impairment during the traffic stop.