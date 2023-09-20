Video Shows Cavs President Struggling With Sobriety Test During Arrest

By Jason Hall

September 20, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers Introduce Donovan Mitchell
Photo: Getty Images

A newly released video shows Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman struggling during a field sobriety test that resulted in an operating a vehicle while intoxicated charge over the weekend.

The police dashcam footage, which was obtained and shared by WKYC on Tuesday (September 19), shows Altman, 41, attempt the walk-and-turn, one-leg stand and eye tests last Friday (September 15), hours before his 41st birthday. Police pulled over Altman's 2022 Lexus for a traffic violation, with the officer claiming he "almost caused an accident."

The executive, who specifically mentioned working for the Cavs in the footage, appeared to struggle through his tests -- which included claiming that the officer at the scene was hindering his performance -- and refused a breathalyzer before being handcuffed at around 9:00 p.m., hours before his 41st birthday on Saturday (September 20). Police claimed Altman showed signs of impairment during the traffic stop.

Altman, a former assistant coach at Amhert, Southern Illinois and Columbia, initially joined the Cavaliers front office in 2012, having served as director of pro personnel during the team's 2015-16 NBA championship season before being promoted to assistant general manager for the 2016-17 season and general manager in July 2017. Notable moves made during Altman's tenure include acquiring All-Star point guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz last offseason, as well as selecting All-Star guard Darius Garland at No. 5 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, swingman Isaac Okoro at No. 5 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft and big man Evan Mobley at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.