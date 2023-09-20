Woman Rescued After Falling Down Outhouse Toilet Trying To Grab Apple Watch

The Minnesota State Police rescued a woman who got trapped in an outhouse on Tuesday (September 19) morning. Bystanders near the DNR boat launch at Dixon Lake heard the woman screaming for help around 11 a.m. and called 911.

Conservation Officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post, and Otsego County EMS all responded to the call.

When the troopers arrived, they found the woman at the bottom of the pit, unable to climb back up. She told the officers that she dropped her Apple Watch down the toilet and climbed down to retrieve it.

The officers had to remove the toilet and then lowered a strap to hoist the woman out of the hole. Authorities did not say if the woman suffered any injuries or if she was able to retrieve her Apple Watch.

Authorities warned people to never climb down the toilet in an outhouse.

"If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur," the Minnesota State Police said in a news release.