Arizona Restaurant Is One Of 24 'Best New Restaurants' Of 2023

Bon Appétit recently released a list of the "24 Best New Restaurants of 2023."

Restaurant editor Elazar Sontag wrote, "We decided to make this year’s list longer than it has been in the past. The restaurant world is packed with creativity right now, and these 24 spots represent the very best of dining. So hop in the car, catch a ferry, or—if you’re lucky—simply walk down the block. Wherever this list takes you, we know that these restaurants will bring you as much joy as they’ve brought us."

New school Mexican eatery Chilte in Phoenix, Arizona, scored a coveted spot on the rankings.

Here is what was written about the esteemed establishment by reporter Serena Dai:

"The lively pastel interior at Chilte may match the renovation of its ’50s-era home, the Egyptian Motor Hotel, but the menu doesn’t offer the kind of reliably lovable (but sometimes a little boring) food typical of a hotel restaurant. Instead, owners Lawrence Smith (a former NFL player) and Aseret Arroyo serve an impressive, constantly changing roster of ambitious Mexican dishes. Hefty tacos arrive cradling fillings like butternut-stuffed chile capped with a rustic red chimayó mole or a thick slab of tender beef tongue on a lacy, crisp layer of cheese. Even more impressive is the mole flight, a trio of sauces accompanied by charred lamb ribs. Yes, you’d be happy dipping the lamb in each sauce, but the true joy comes from trying each one with chewy, colorful, fresh-made corn tortillas. Best among the moles is perhaps the Amarillo, husky and smooth, finished with crunchy crickets imported from Oaxaca. The menu’s brevity means you could—and should—bring a few friends and order every dish."