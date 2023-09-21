ISSA & Jacquees Open Up About Their New Song, FYB's Future & More

"I've been sitting on the record for over a year," ISSA tells iHeartRadio. "I recorded it in the studio in Arizona and then I had brought it back to Atlanta and I pulled up on cuh [Jacquees] with it and I let him hear it and then we just took it from there. We ended up getting Fab on it. I was just hitting him. I was kind of bugging him like 'We got to get Fab on this joint,' and so he ended up sending it to him and Fab sent the verse back. So that's how it came together.



"The inspiration behind it was just like soul," he continued. "I love soul beats. I love that classic rap. So anytime I hear soul beats, whenever producers send me those, I always got to just write something. Usually I just rap over soul beats. This time I was like, when I heard the song, this can actually be like a radio record even though I had that soul background in it."



"Hair Down" is just one of various record the crew has dropped this year. FYB, which stands for "Forever Your Brother," is a collective that features Jacquees, ISSA, Boakie, C-Trillionaire, DC DaVinci and DeeQuincy Gates. Trill and Quincy previously released their joint album TrillDaVinci which was led by their single "Too Easy" featuring 'Quees & DaVinci. In 2022, FYB assembled for their 20-track compilation album Hood Relatives. It arrived the same year as ISSA's solo project Here Comes The Light, Boakie's project The Most High Vol. 1 and Jacquees' Sincerely For You album.



"I think when you're around each other making the music, it's like you're going to want to grow with each other, you know what I'm saying?" Jacquees says about the group's rise over the years. "When somebody else go to the next level, you're going to want to go to the next level with 'em. It's almost like a challenge. It's almost like playing football with somebody. If y'all start off playing together, every level y'all go to, y'all going to try to get better together. It's the same thing with this. Just every level we go up, we just try to get better together."

