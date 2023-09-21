Quavo Tackles Gun Violence With Congress In Honor Of TakeOff

"I know there's a lot of people out there that lost their loved one to gun violence, and I think ain't nothing getting done about it," Quavo told ABC News in a new interview. "I'm a survivor. I was there so, at the same time, it could've been both of us gone. So I look at this as me being alive, I have to do this job and make sure that everybody is aware that losing my nephew, you could be in the same position."



Quavo and his family recently founded the Rocket Foundation in honor of TakeOff following his untimely death last year. The non-profit organization aims to bring awareness to gun violence at the state and federal level. The foundation pledged $2 million toward gun violence prevention in neighborhoods across the country. Quavo and his team are already working to establish community-based solutions but they also understand that they'll eventually need political support.



"I think all of us together is the key and we need help from this big ol' building right here," Quavo said as he pointed to the Capitol building.



Check out more scenes from Quavo's meeting with Congress members, Vice President Kamala Harris and more below.