Remy Ma Reacts To Allegations That She Cheated On Papoose
By Tony M. Centeno
September 21, 2023
The status of Remy Ma and Papoose's relationship has been a trending topic online and in the battle rap world for the past few months. After another battle rapper recently accused the Terror Squad rapper of cheating on her husband, Remy finally addressed the rumors.
On Saturday night, September 16, Geechi Gotti brought up the allegations during his match against Eazy The Block Captain, who is rumored to be the man Remy cheated on Papoose with. In his scathing verse, Gotti appears to call out Remy and defend Pap all while she stood right in the middle of the battle.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Geechi Gotti addresses all the Papoose rumors in his 3rd Round towards Eazy The Block Captain & Remy Ma
After the match, 15MofeRadio caught up with Remy to get her reaction to Gotti's verse and the overall accusations. The "Whateva" rapper didn't appear to be fazed by the scandalous bars. She thinks the verse was inspired by what's been spreading throughout the blogs over the past few months. The most recent piece of evidence is a photo that was posted by controversial blogger Tasha K that shows Remy and Eazy eating a meal together.
“He [was just saying] what’s been on the blogs for the last three/four months,” Remy said. “I’m comfortable. Listen, it’s battle rap.”
Remy Ma unbothered by battle rap allegations she cheated on Papoose: "I'm comfortable"
Via: @15MofeRadio
Remy Ma and Papoose have been married for the past 15 years and have a daughter Reminisce MacKenzie Jr. The couple had previously been praised for their longstanding relationship especially after Pap stuck by his wife's side when she went away to prison for six years over an assault charge. The infidelity rumors began back in June when Papoose allegedly got into a fight with Eazy for getting "too cozy" with Remy. However, she denied that the fight happened.