Remy Ma Reacts To Allegations That She Cheated On Papoose

After the match, 15MofeRadio caught up with Remy to get her reaction to Gotti's verse and the overall accusations. The "Whateva" rapper didn't appear to be fazed by the scandalous bars. She thinks the verse was inspired by what's been spreading throughout the blogs over the past few months. The most recent piece of evidence is a photo that was posted by controversial blogger Tasha K that shows Remy and Eazy eating a meal together.



“He [was just saying] what’s been on the blogs for the last three/four months,” Remy said. “I’m comfortable. Listen, it’s battle rap.”