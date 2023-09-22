Ads Are Coming To Prime Video, But You Can Pay Extra To Skip Them

Amazon announced the commercial breaks are coming to Prime Video next year. However, subscribers can avoid the advertisements by paying an additional fee of $2.99 a month.

Amazon did not say how long the commercials would be but said it would "aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers."

Amazon said that adding commercials to its programming, such as The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, would allow the company to "continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time."

Prime Video has already dabbled with commercials during live sports, including Thursday Night Football.

Amazon is following the footsteps of other streaming services, including Disney+, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Discovery's Max, which include ads and offer customers a chance to avoid them for a monthly fee.

Prime Video is included as part of Amazon Prime, a yearly subscription that offers free two-day shipping and other perks. Customers who do not have a Prime membership can subscribe to Prime Video for $9 a month.