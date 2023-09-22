Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Resort Is Making Its Kentucky Debut

The Margaritaville Hotel Resort is anticipated to be a significant contribution to the region, generating 282 job opportunities while enhancing economic and tourism prospects. Governor Beshear expressed optimism, citing Kentucky's tourism record in 2022 and foreseeing continued success with projects like Margaritaville.

The resort's offerings include family-friendly entertainment, a scenic view of the Ohio River, 264 rooms, dining options such as JWB Grill and License to Chill Bar, a 12th-floor pool and the Five O'Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill with downtown Cincinnati vistas. Additionally, the resort will offer over 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Construction is slated for completion by the fall of 2026, providing an exciting addition to the region's hospitality landscape. The Margaritaville Hotel Resort, inspired by the music and ethos of the late Jimmy Buffett, promises to be a vibrant destination for visitors seeking an escape to paradise.