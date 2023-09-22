Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Resort Is Making Its Kentucky Debut
By Sherah Janay Ndjongo
September 22, 2023
A brand new Margaritaville Hotel Resort is set to make its debut in northern Kentucky, as announced by Governor Andy Beshear.
This giant $133.6 million resort project is a collaborative endeavor involving North American Properties, Stormont Hospitality Group and High Street Real Estate Partners, and it will be situated at Newport on the Levee in Campbell County.
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted further growth and momentum within Kentucky’s tourism industry as Newport Hotel Associates plans to locate a new $133.6 million Margaritaville Hotel Resort at Newport on the Levee in Campbell County.— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 20, 2023
Read more: https://t.co/bqlG9CJtTG pic.twitter.com/AJ6laSVriZ
The Margaritaville Hotel Resort is anticipated to be a significant contribution to the region, generating 282 job opportunities while enhancing economic and tourism prospects. Governor Beshear expressed optimism, citing Kentucky's tourism record in 2022 and foreseeing continued success with projects like Margaritaville.
The resort's offerings include family-friendly entertainment, a scenic view of the Ohio River, 264 rooms, dining options such as JWB Grill and License to Chill Bar, a 12th-floor pool and the Five O'Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill with downtown Cincinnati vistas. Additionally, the resort will offer over 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
Construction is slated for completion by the fall of 2026, providing an exciting addition to the region's hospitality landscape. The Margaritaville Hotel Resort, inspired by the music and ethos of the late Jimmy Buffett, promises to be a vibrant destination for visitors seeking an escape to paradise.