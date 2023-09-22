Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Resort Is Making Its Kentucky Debut

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 22, 2023

Jimmy Buffetts Margaritaville, Grand Turk, Caribbean
Photo: Getty Images

A brand new Margaritaville Hotel Resort is set to make its debut in northern Kentucky, as announced by Governor Andy Beshear.

This giant $133.6 million resort project is a collaborative endeavor involving North American Properties, Stormont Hospitality Group and High Street Real Estate Partners, and it will be situated at Newport on the Levee in Campbell County.

The Margaritaville Hotel Resort is anticipated to be a significant contribution to the region, generating 282 job opportunities while enhancing economic and tourism prospects. Governor Beshear expressed optimism, citing Kentucky's tourism record in 2022 and foreseeing continued success with projects like Margaritaville.

The resort's offerings include family-friendly entertainment, a scenic view of the Ohio River, 264 rooms, dining options such as JWB Grill and License to Chill Bar, a 12th-floor pool and the Five O'Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill with downtown Cincinnati vistas. Additionally, the resort will offer over 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Construction is slated for completion by the fall of 2026, providing an exciting addition to the region's hospitality landscape. The Margaritaville Hotel Resort, inspired by the music and ethos of the late Jimmy Buffett, promises to be a vibrant destination for visitors seeking an escape to paradise.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.