Mosquitoes Are More Brutal In Nevada This Year For A Specific Reason

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 22, 2023

Many mosquitoes fly over green grass field
Photo: Getty Images

In Southern Nevada, an unusual mosquito season has locals grappling with frustration.

Francene Albert, a longtime resident, described the situation succinctly to KTNV Las Vegas, “They're brutal this summer. Absolutely brutal. I've been here almost 40 years, and I've never seen anything like this."

Vivek Raman, the Environmental Health Supervisor of the Southern Nevada Health District, sheds light on the issue. He points out that what's "new" is the rapid spread of a particular type of insect, identified in 2017, which migrated from California, Mexico and Arizona.

"These insects, known as Aedes Aegypti, are not just new arrivals; they are also particularly aggressive and thrive in urban areas, including backyards," Raman explains.

Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes exhibit a unique breeding habit, as Raman states, "They breed in small containers like flower pots or children's toys. Water comes through, we get some hot days, it evaporates, and those eggs laid in those containers remain dry. When water returns, they rehydrate and hatch into larvae."

Despite her efforts to eliminate stagnant water, Albert continues to struggle with the presence of the mosquitoes. She remarks, "It doesn't matter whether I'm on the gravel or I'm on the lawn."

Aides Aegypti mosquitoes, known for their aggressive behavior and multiple bites, often target ankles.

The battle against these invasive insects continues as residents strive to regain their outdoor freedom. The health district has been proactive, deploying approximately 2500 mosquito traps this year and testing over 37,000 mosquitoes.

