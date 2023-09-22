Senator Bob Menendez And Wife Indicted On Bribery Charges

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were indicted on bribery charges, the Department of Justice announced on Friday (September 22).

Menedez and his wife are accused of receiving cash, gold bars, a luxury car, payments toward a home mortgage, and other benefits in exchange for helping enrich local New Jersey businessmen and the Egyptian government. Overall, Menedez received hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, prosecutors alleged.

The indictment also claims that Menedez "promised to and did use his influence and power and breach his official duty to recommend that the President nominate an individual for U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey who Menendez believed could be influenced by Menendez with respect to the federal prosecution of Fred Daibes," a wealthy New Jersey developer.

Menedez is also accused of interfering with an investigation into businessman Jose Uribe.

This is the second time that Menedez has been indicted during his time as a Senator.