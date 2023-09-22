Sheryl Crow Gets Nostalgic With 90s Throwbacks At The iHeart Music Festival
By Kelly Fisher
September 23, 2023
Sheryl Crow took the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage for the first time ever on Night 1 of the 2023 event on Friday (September 22). The acclaimed singer-songwriter — who was revealed as a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee earlier this year — performed her unforgettable, career-spanning hits for the T-Mobile Arena crowd in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Crow kicked off her set with a 90s throwback: “If It Makes You Happy,” featured on her self-titled project that made its debut mid-decade. She represented the same album with other fan-favorite highlights, including “A Change Would Do You Good,” and her epic finale, “Everyday Is A Winding Road.” Crow also performed “My Favorite Mistake,” and added a few early 2000s classics to the mix to complete her set list with “Real Gone” and “Soak Up The Sun.”
Crow was among eight nominees on the ballot for the first time when she was nominated to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She’ll be inducted this year alongside Willie Nelson, George Michael, Rage Against The Machine, Missy Elliott and others. John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, previously said in a statement that this “incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll.”
Other artists to take the stage at the two-night, multi-genre iHeartRadio Music Festival this year include Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Kane Brown, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Travis Scott and more.
If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.