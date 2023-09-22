Sheryl Crow took the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage for the first time ever on Night 1 of the 2023 event on Friday (September 22). The acclaimed singer-songwriter — who was revealed as a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee earlier this year — performed her unforgettable, career-spanning hits for the T-Mobile Arena crowd in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Crow kicked off her set with a 90s throwback: “If It Makes You Happy,” featured on her self-titled project that made its debut mid-decade. She represented the same album with other fan-favorite highlights, including “A Change Would Do You Good,” and her epic finale, “Everyday Is A Winding Road.” Crow also performed “My Favorite Mistake,” and added a few early 2000s classics to the mix to complete her set list with “Real Gone” and “Soak Up The Sun.”