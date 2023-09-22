Singer Ayanna Delivers Her Debut EP 'In A Perfect World'

In A Perfect World is Äyanna's first project since signing to LVRN earlier this year. After a year of studying Law and Spanish at the University of Bristol, she dropped out to secretly pursue music under the guise of taking a gap year. Her 2019 single "Party Tricks" was one of the first songs she ever wrote. The song helped garner the attention from music industry executives, including those at Love Renaissance (LVRN).



"There was something about it that just felt really right," she said about the song. "It's the sole reason that I'm where I am right now."



Last year, Äyanna flexed her skills as a singer and songwriter on her now-labelmate Spinall's song "Power" with DJ Snake off the soundtrack for The Flipper's Skate Heist. Listen to her new EP below.