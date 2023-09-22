United Auto Workers Union Expands Strike At GM And Stellantis Plants

The United Auto Workers union announced it is expanding its strike against GM and Stellantis on Friday (September 22). The union said that the expanded strike will not affect Ford workers because negotiators have made progress with the automaker.

The expanded strike will include workers at 38 parts and distribution centers run by GM and Stellantis in 20 states.

"At noon Eastern today, all parts distribution centers at General Motors and Stellantis will be on strike," UAW President Shawn Fain said. "We will shut down parts distribution until those two companies come to their senses and come to the table with a serious offer."

The expanded strike comes one week after the UAW went on strike against the "Big Three" automakers for the first time ever. Workers are demanding a 40% pay hike over four years and want to roll back many of the concessions they made during the previous contract negotiations.