2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival: All Of The Unforgettable Moments

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival was absolutely epic as the annual music-filled weekend was full of unforgettable moments from some of the biggest artists in the world at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Throughout the weekend, this year's festival featured performances from its star-studded lineup, including Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Travis Scott and more. From nostalgic performances to surprise guests, this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival had it all.

If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.

Relive some of the best moments of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival below.

Lil Wayne performed all his fan favorites and teased more new music

The Young Money founder closed out the first night of this year's festival. Weezy kicked things off with "John" before he busted out various classics like "6 Foot 7 Foot," "A Milli," "Lollipop," "Blunt Blowin," "Rich As F**k," "Love Me" and his hit off Tha Carter V "Uproar." With the support of his DJ and a drummer, Wayne also performed "Kat Food" which he confirmed will be on his upcoming LP Tha Fix Before Tha VI.