2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival: All Of The Unforgettable Moments

By Taylor Fields

September 23, 2023

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival was absolutely epic as the annual music-filled weekend was full of unforgettable moments from some of the biggest artists in the world at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Throughout the weekend, this year's festival featured performances from its star-studded lineup, including Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Travis Scott and more. From nostalgic performances to surprise guests, this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival had it all.

If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.

Relive some of the best moments of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival below.

Lil Wayne performed all his fan favorites and teased more new music

The Young Money founder closed out the first night of this year's festival. Weezy kicked things off with "John" before he busted out various classics like "6 Foot 7 Foot," "A Milli," "Lollipop," "Blunt Blowin," "Rich As F**k," "Love Me" and his hit off Tha Carter V "Uproar." With the support of his DJ and a drummer, Wayne also performed "Kat Food" which he confirmed will be on his upcoming LP Tha Fix Before Tha VI.

2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Photo: Getty Images
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Photo: Getty Images
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz kicked off the festival with his biggest hits

After his full-throttle performance, and hosting, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year, Kravitz's iHeart Festival performance was no different, kicking off his set with his cover of The Guess Who's 1970 hit, "American Woman." The crowd cheered as Kravitz and his band launched into his next song "Fly Away," from his fifth studio album 5. Switching out his guitars, Kravitz then soothed the crowd with his hit "It Ain't Over 'til It's Over" from his 1991 sophomore album Mama Said. The rock icon then slowed down the tempo with his rock ballad "Believe" from the 1993 album Are You Gonna Go My Way. Kravitz continued with his song "Again."

Photo: Skyler Barberio for iHeartRadio
Photo: Skyler Barberio for iHeartRadio
Photo: Getty Images

TLC paid homage to the late Lisa 'LeftEye' Lopes in heartwarming tribute

During their set, T-Boz and Chili kicked off the show with their top-charting cheater's anthem "Creep" with the support of a live band. The spirit of the late Lisa "LeftEye" Lopes was felt during their performances of "Ain't Too Proud" and "What About Your Friends." After they performed "No Scrubs", T-Boz and Chili paid homage to LeftEye right before they got into "Waterfalls."

Photo: Greg Noire for iHeartRadio
Photo: Greg Noire for iHeartRadio

Sheryl Crow got nostalgic with 90s throwbacks

Crow kicked off her set with a 90s throwback: “If It Makes You Happy,” featured on her self-titled project that made its debut mid-decade. She represented the same album with other fan-favorite highlights, including “A Change Would Do You Good,” and her epic finale, “Everyday Is A Winding Road.” Crow also performed “My Favorite Mistake,” and added a few early 2000s classics to the mix to complete her set list with “Real Gone” and “Soak Up The Sun.”

Photo: Greg Noire for iHeartRadio
Photo: Brian Friedman for iHeartRadio
Photo: Skyler Barberio for iHeartRadio

Lil Durk surprises the crowd with J. Cole to perform 'All My Life' together for the first time

During his set, Lil Durk performed notable tracks like "Pelle Coat," "AHH HA," "Home Body," "Hellcats & Trackhawks" and his verse on DJ Khaled's "Every Chance I Get." Towards the end of his set, Lil Durk brought out J. Cole to perform their collaboration "All My Life" together for the first time ever.

2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Tim McGraw Fires Up The Crowd With Decades Of His Iconic Hits

The country star launched into an epic set with “How Bad Do You Want It,” firing up the Vegas crowd. McGraw delivered renditions of career-spanning anthems, including 90s country throwbacks and tracks from his latest full-length project, Standing Room Only. The country singer/songwriter unleashed his debut album in 1993, and in the last three decades, he’s become widely known for smash-hits throughout his career like “Something Like That,” “Real Good Man,” “Live Like You Were Dying” and others

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Skyler Barberio for iHeartRadio

Miguel delivered an electrifying set

The multifaceted singer took over the stage as he played his guitar alongside his live band, performing some brand new music that might appear on his upcoming album Viscera. Later on, he delivered revitalizing versions of his classic songs like "Adorn," "How Many Drinks," "Sky Walker, "Sure Thing" and his recent hit with Diplo "Don't Forget My Love."

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Brian Friedman for iHeartRadio

Kane Brown surprises the crowd with two surprise guests

The country singer/songwriter had two big surprises up his sleeve during his set when he invited his wife, Katelyn Brown, out to sing "Thank God," followed by Khalid to help him sing their collab "Be Like That." Brown also performed his new Phil Collins-inspired single "I Can Feel It" for the first time.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Skyler Barberio for iHeartRadio

Bakar charms festival crowd hours after dropping new album

Bakar had a very eventful day on Friday, September 22nd. Not only did the British musician drop his second studio album Halo, but he also traveled all the way to Las Vegas to perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Bakar hit the stage during the M&M's Spotlight performance at T-Mobile Arena to perform "All Night" and "Hell n Back."

Photo: Greg Noire for iHeartRadio

Agnez Mo got the party started with her song "Get Loose"

The one and only Agnez Mo delivered an unmatched pre-show performance that had the crowd on their feet "getting loose" to the beat to kick off an evening filled with unforgettable music and fun. The artist set the bar high for sets to come and dazzled the stage with endless energy as she performed fiery hit "Get Loose" draped in a sharp, futuristic fit.

Photo: Skyler Barberio for iHeartRadio
