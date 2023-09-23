Bakar Charms 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival Hours After Dropping New Album

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 23, 2023

Photo: Brian Friedman for iHeartRadio

Bakar had a very eventful day on Friday, September 22nd. Not only did the British musician drop his second studio album Halo, but he also traveled all the way to Las Vegas to perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Bakar hit the stage during the M&M's Spotlight performance at T-Mobile Arena during the first night of this year's star-studded festival, repping Camden Town, London. The 29-year-old indie rock musician will definitely be returning to the UK with new fans based on the audience's joyful reactions.

With just a backing track, Bakar filled up the stage while flawlessly singing one of his newest singles "All Night," marking the song's live debut. He wrapped up his set with his 2019 hit "Hell n Back" which charted in both the US and Australia. On the new album, Bakar teamed up with R&B star Summer Walker for a new version of his sleeper hit. To show off his unique vocals, the singer went a capella for the final chorus before thanking the crowd and leaving the stage.

Bakar opened up about his experience at the festival on the red carpet earlier in the night. "Like I said, I come from a place called Camden Town in Northwest London and I'm about to touch a stage in Vegas," he gushed. "I've never been to Las Vegas before so it's all new for me and I'm just super happy to be here, honestly."

In addition to the humble and talented Bakar, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival featured performances from its star-studded lineup, including Foo FightersFall Out BoyKelly ClarksonKane BrownLil WayneLenny KravitzMiguelPublic EnemySheryl CrowTim McGrawThirty Seconds to MarsTravis Scott and more.

If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.

