Jana Kramer Reveals Her Strangest Pregnancy Craving

Jana Kramer revealed her strangest pregnancy craving as she prepares to welcome Baby No. 3 later this year. it happened when the country artist, author and podcast host arrived at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday evening (September 22) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kramer, 39, announced earlier this year that she and fiancé Allan Russell, 42, are expecting their first child together, a baby boy due around the time of Kramer’s 40th birthday (December 2, though she previously shared that she plans to deliver before then). The baby will join big sister Jolie, 7, and brother Jace, 4, Kramer’s children from her previous marriage. Though she hasn't publicly shared Baby No. 3's name, Kramer has confirmed that she and Russell have selected a name, and it “starts with an R.”

So, what has the soon-to-be mother of three crave during this pregnancy?

“I would probably say cream cheese,” Kramer said. “My fiancé hates cheese, so that’s been difficult in the house, but it’s fine!”

If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.