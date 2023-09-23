Kane Brown made a fiery entrance to the T-Mobile Arena stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, kicking off his epic set with 2018’s “Lose It” at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Brown delivered some of his biggest genre-blending anthems — complete with bursts of flame, vibrant laser beams and confetti — when he took the stage on Friday night (September 22).

Brown’s set also included the first-ever live performance his newly-released, Phil Collins-inspired single, “I Can Feel It.”

The award-winning singer-songwriter, who had to catch his breath after the high-energy performance, released the song on Thursday (September 21) and followed it up with a full-throttle music video on Friday morning. Before that, Brown revealed a lengthy list of tour dates kicking off in March 2024. Special guests include Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, Parmalee, LOCASH and RaeLynn. See the dates here.

Brown’s latest full-length project, Different Man, released last year in September 2022. The 17-track album included fan-favorites — including a few that he performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival — “Grand,” “Like I Love Country Music,” “One Mississippi” and more. Brown surprised the T-Mobile Arena crowd with two special guests before he exited the stage: his wife, Katelyn Brown, to perform the duo’s romantic single, “Thank God,” and Khalid, to perform the 2020 collaboration with Swae Lee, “Be Like That,” for an epic conclusion to Brown’s set.

Other artists to take the stage at the two-night, multi-genre iHeartRadio Music Festival this year include Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Travis Scott and more.

If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.